Video

Some 192 people have been rescued near the south-eastern town of Brumadinho but nearly 300 are still missing after a dam collapsed in Brazil on Friday.

José Antonio Pereira describes how his sister-in-law, who was airlifted by helicopter, barely survived the disaster. His daughter is still missing.

Senior Brazilian politicians have called for Vale SA to be held to account as anger grows towards the mining firm.

Brazil's Vice-President Hamilton Mourão said those to blame should be punished, and a top prosecutor said executives could be held personally responsible.

Vale, which owns the complex, says safety procedures were followed.