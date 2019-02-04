'My mum tried to murder me twice'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My mum tried to murder me twice'

Monica Allan was five years old when her mother tried to strangle her.

Elizabeth Mount was charged with attempted murder and jailed in 1976. Her daughter was then brought up in foster care.

Mrs Allan, from East Kilbride, has finally won the right to claim criminal injuries compensation after fighting what was known as the "same roof" rule.

  • 04 Feb 2019