Children stage protests over climate change
Children across the UK are leaving their lessons to demand more action on climate change.

They are following similar demonstrations in Sweden, Belgium, Germany and Australia.

One group of protesters chanted outside Cambridgeshire County Council's offices in Cambridge.

The children carried banners bearing slogans including "There is no planet B" and "Global warming isn't a prediction - it's happening".

  • 15 Feb 2019