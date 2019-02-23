Pablo Escobar's former home demolished
A crowd of 1,600 people including the families of some of Pablo Escobar's victims, watched as his former home in Medellin, Colombia, crumbled to the ground.

It is to be replaced by a memorial to the victims of the notorious drug lord's reign of terror.

