Harry and Meghan meet Moroccan schoolgirls

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-day visit to Morocco aiming to support girls' education and strengthening links with the UK.

Kensington Palace said the charity Education for All "has given girls from the poorest villages and most remote areas of Morocco the chance to reach their potential and contribute to Morocco's continued development".

During the visit, the pregnant duchess was given a traditional Moroccan henna tattoo, which is intended to bring luck to her first child.