Sheep farmers worried about Brexit
Scottish farmers are warning of "catastrophic" consequences if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.

Currently, lamb and beef exported to the continent would be incur expensive tariffs in a no-deal scenario.

There are also concerns about competition from cheap foreign meat.

The Nine's chief news correspondent James Cook spent the day at a sheep form on the northernmost tip of Sutherland.

  • 06 Mar 2019