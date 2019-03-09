The barber shop offering men head space
Bareknuckle Barbershop in Derry is offering men the chance to open up about their mental health.

It is hoped that special sessions run by the shop will help men share their problems and talk about their emotions.

If successful it could be rolled out elsewhere.

