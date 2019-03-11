Dad speaks of 'pride' for Ethiopia crash daughter

Media player
Ethiopia Airlines crash: Dad speaks of 'pride' for daughter
The father of Joanna Toole, a British woman who was on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday, has spoken of his pride for his daughter's achievements.
Adrian Toole said it was "tragic" that 36-year-old Joanna would not be able to achieve more in her career with the UN.
11 Mar 2019
