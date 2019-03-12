Video

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the Algerian capital Algiers demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's immediate resignation.

Mr Bouteflika has dropped his bid for a fifth term, but protesters are demanding he step down now, accusing him of a ploy to prolong his 20-year rule.

BBC North Africa correspondent Rana Jawad says that to satisfy the protesters' demands, a timetable for the president's departure was needed.