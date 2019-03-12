Algeria: Protests continue despite talks
Algeria protests continue after Bouteflika drops fifth term bid

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the Algerian capital Algiers demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's immediate resignation.

Mr Bouteflika has dropped his bid for a fifth term, but protesters are demanding he step down now, accusing him of a ploy to prolong his 20-year rule.

BBC North Africa correspondent Rana Jawad says that to satisfy the protesters' demands, a timetable for the president's departure was needed.

