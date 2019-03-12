Media player
Cervical screening: 'Free and less painful than a bikini wax'
"It's free and less painful than a bikini wax. It's five minutes every three years and can save your life," said Maria Dullaghan of cervical cancer tests.
She needed a full hysterectomy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cervical cancer at 25.
A third of women aged under 30 are snubbing invites to be tested for the disease, health officials in Wales have warned.
That is despite it being the most common cancer for younger women.
