How MPs rejected a no-deal Brexit

MPs have voted to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

In two dramatic votes on Wednesday evening, MPs first narrowly backed an amendment which toughened a government motion - and then supported the motion itself with an even larger majority.

The votes are non-binding, and Prime Minister Theresa May stressed that the UK will still exit with no deal unless a deal is agreed, warning MPs they must "face up to the consequences" of their decisions.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said parliament should now "take control" of the situation.