Video

The BBC's Politics Live reporter, Greg Dawson, speaks to activists in Bath and North East Somerset as the local council declares a climate emergency.

Nicola Taylor is part of Extinction Rebellion and says she wants to be able to look her daughter "in the eye".

Hamish Evans lives on a houseboat and aims to live as sustainably as possible.

Greg also speaks to Bristol Green Party Councillor Carla Denyer.

Bristol was the first UK council to declare a climate emergency.