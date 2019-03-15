Media player
Climate change: 'I want to look my daughter in the eye'
The BBC's Politics Live reporter, Greg Dawson, speaks to activists in Bath and North East Somerset as the local council declares a climate emergency.
Nicola Taylor is part of Extinction Rebellion and says she wants to be able to look her daughter "in the eye".
Hamish Evans lives on a houseboat and aims to live as sustainably as possible.
Greg also speaks to Bristol Green Party Councillor Carla Denyer.
Bristol was the first UK council to declare a climate emergency.
15 Mar 2019
