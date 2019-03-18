New Zealanders rallying for attack victims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christchurch shootings: The New Zealanders rallying to help victims

Thousands of people have gathered to remember the victims of the Christchurch shootings.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Mar 2019