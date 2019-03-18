Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch shootings: The New Zealanders rallying to help victims
Thousands of people have gathered to remember the victims of the Christchurch shootings.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/47607064/christchurch-shootings-the-new-zealanders-rallying-to-help-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window