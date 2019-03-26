CCTV shows arrest of killer Callin Wilson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Callin Wilson arrest caught on CCTV
Police have released CCTV footage of the arrest of Callin Wilson for the murder of Syrian man Hazem Ahmed Ghreir.
The 20-year-old man has been told he will spend at least nine years in prison for the killing.
Wilson, of no fixed abode, was 18 when he murdered 30-year-old Mr Ghreir in the city centre in 2017.
Police said they believed the "public-spirited Syrian man was trying to prevent a crime from taking place".
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window