CCTV shows arrest of killer Callin Wilson

Police have released CCTV footage of the arrest of Callin Wilson for the murder of Syrian man Hazem Ahmed Ghreir.

The 20-year-old man has been told he will spend at least nine years in prison for the killing.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, was 18 when he murdered 30-year-old Mr Ghreir in the city centre in 2017.

Police said they believed the "public-spirited Syrian man was trying to prevent a crime from taking place".