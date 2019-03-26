CCTV shows arrest of killer Callin Wilson
Callin Wilson arrest caught on CCTV

Police have released CCTV footage of the arrest of Callin Wilson for the murder of Syrian man Hazem Ahmed Ghreir.

The 20-year-old man has been told he will spend at least nine years in prison for the killing.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, was 18 when he murdered 30-year-old Mr Ghreir in the city centre in 2017.

Police said they believed the "public-spirited Syrian man was trying to prevent a crime from taking place".

