US-Taliban peace talks explained
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US-Taliban peace talks explained

What will it take to end America's longest war? The US and Taliban have been holding peace talks to end the 18-year-long Afghanistan conflict.

But with the Afghan government shut out of the negotiations, can they strike a deal?

  • 09 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Peace in the shadow of the Taliban?