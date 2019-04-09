Media player
US-Taliban peace talks explained
What will it take to end America's longest war? The US and Taliban have been holding peace talks to end the 18-year-long Afghanistan conflict.
But with the Afghan government shut out of the negotiations, can they strike a deal?
09 Apr 2019
