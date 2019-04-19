'The people do not support this'

Video

The PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable, Stephen Martin, has condemned an attack in Londonderry which led to a journalist being shot dead.

Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting after police searches in Derry's Creggan area on Thursday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the New IRA "are likely to be the ones behind this" and detectives have started a murder inquiry.