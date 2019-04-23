Video

Loss of hair or nausea are the more commonly known side effects of chemotherapy, but cancer patients also experience a loss of the sense of taste.

One woman's experience - and how blackcurrant jam proved her "boost" - led to a unique recipe book.

The Velindre Cookbook also features families' intimate memories and shared recipes of patients.

It has raised more than £10,000 for Velindre Cancer Care in Cardiff and is nominated for the Gourmand World Cookbook awards in China in July.