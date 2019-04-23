The cookbook with more than just recipes
Cookbook inspired by cancer patients without taste buds

Loss of hair or nausea are the more commonly known side effects of chemotherapy, but cancer patients also experience a loss of the sense of taste.

One woman's experience - and how blackcurrant jam proved her "boost" - led to a unique recipe book.

The Velindre Cookbook also features families' intimate memories and shared recipes of patients.

It has raised more than £10,000 for Velindre Cancer Care in Cardiff and is nominated for the Gourmand World Cookbook awards in China in July.

