Gavin Williamson : 'I never have leaked anything from the NSC'
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as defence secretary following an inquiry into a leak from a top-level National Security Council meeting.
On Tuesday, a day before he was sacked, he said in a BBC interview that he never would, and never had, leaked anything from the NSC.
The inquiry followed reports over a plan to allow Huawei limited access to help build the UK's new 5G network.
Mr Williamson, who has been defence secretary since 2017, "strenuously" denies leaking the information.
01 May 2019
