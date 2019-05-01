'I never have leaked anything from the NSC'

Video

Gavin Williamson has been sacked as defence secretary following an inquiry into a leak from a top-level National Security Council meeting.

On Tuesday, a day before he was sacked, he said in a BBC interview that he never would, and never had, leaked anything from the NSC.

The inquiry followed reports over a plan to allow Huawei limited access to help build the UK's new 5G network.

Mr Williamson, who has been defence secretary since 2017, "strenuously" denies leaking the information.