Why is Norway the land of electric cars?
In Norway you can drive in the bus lane, park for free and get a 25% tax break when you buy an electric car.
We've been taking a look beneath the bonnet of the Scandinavian country's electric car successes.
Video journalist: Simon Browning
25 May 2019
