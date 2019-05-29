Westlife fans left standing after Glasgow seat mishap
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Westlife explain no-seats mix-up to Glasgow fans

Westlife fans who paid extra money for front row seats at a concert in Glasgow were forced to stand after their chairs did not arrive at the venue.

Addressing crowds at the SSE Hydro during Tuesday's show, the boy band said the options were "no show or go out and give the show that we could give them, which would mean standing on the floor for you guys."

Event organisers have apologised and blamed transport issues for the problem.

  • 29 May 2019