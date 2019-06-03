The hijabi basketballer who changed the rules

Video

Asma Elbadawi, who was born in Sudan and raised in the UK, is a basketball player and coach.

Throughout her career she has battled stereotypes and in 2014, she helped campaign to overturn a ban on hijabs in professional basketball.

In addition to being a first class athlete, Asma is also a successful spoken word poet, as she explains to BBC What's New.

Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara.