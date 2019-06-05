How is money changing world cricket?

Video

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 under way, we look at the changes that cricket has undergone. From Test matches that lasted more than a week, we’re now living in the times of T20 and T10 cricket.

One of the key drivers behind this is money - cricket is now a much more lucrative sport than it used to be, with major brands stepping in as sponsors, broadcast rights selling for billions of dollars, and players standing to earn big bucks in commercial deals and endorsements.

We speak to a sportscaster and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, a top executive from one of the sponsors of the World Cup, and a former cricket player turned coach.

The head coach of an Indian Premier League team joins us from Cape Town, South Africa and we ask them how cricket has evolved, and discuss what’s driving this multi-billion dollar game.

Presenter: Devina Gupta

Contributors: Anjum Chopra, sportscaster and former cricket captain; Pradeep Parameswaran, president, India and South Asia, Uber; Puru Singh, ICC Level 2 Coach and founder of PUSH Cricket Academy; Paddy Upton, head coach, Rajasthan Royals (Indian Premier League)