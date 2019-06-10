BB gun sparks panic at DC gay pride parade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Gun' sparks panic at Washington gay pride parade
Thousands of people fled in panic after at a gay pride parade in Washington, DC, after a man was allegedly seen with a BB gun.
Police say a weapon was recovered during the incident and a man has been arrested and charged.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window