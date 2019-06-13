'Delay is disappointing'

Media player
Royal Victoria Hospital critical care unit opening delayed
The Royal Victoria Hospital's new critical care unit was due to open in 2012, but ongoing problems mean it will not be fully functional before autumn 2020 at the earliest.
A consultant has described the development as "extremely disappointing".
Dr Brian McCluskey, who was involved in the original design, said patient safety must come first.
13 Jun 2019
