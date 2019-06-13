Media player
Bagpipes played by a new generation at Ballymartin Pipe Band
A new generation of players are honing their skills on the bagpipes.
Ballymartin Pipe Band teaches new learners the chanter, before they progress on to the pipes.
Colin Tremlett from the band says anyone can learn, provided they are determined.
13 Jun 2019
