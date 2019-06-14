Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson will take part in BBC TV debate
Boris Johnson has confirmed that he will take part in the BBC TV debate on Tuesday after the second round of leadership votes among Conservative MPs.
He told the BBC's World At One: "I think it is important that we have a sensible grown-up debate. My own observation is that in the past when you've had loads of candidates, it can be slightly cacophonous and I think the public have had quite a lot of blue-on-blue action frankly over the last three years."
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window