How a trade war became a tech war
Video

The US and China have been struggling for economic supremacy. But their fight has moved on from charging new taxes on imports, to attacking each others' tech industries - and consumers around the world could feel the impact.

Video by Paul Organe, Joe Payne and Lorna Hankin

  • 20 Jun 2019