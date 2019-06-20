Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a trade war became a tech war
The US and China have been struggling for economic supremacy. But their fight has moved on from charging new taxes on imports, to attacking each others' tech industries - and consumers around the world could feel the impact.
Video by Paul Organe, Joe Payne and Lorna Hankin
-
20 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window