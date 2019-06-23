Media player
Herold Goulon scores wonder goal from halfway in Malaysian Cup
The former Blackburn Rover's stunner capped Pahang's 3-1 victory over Perak in the first leg of the Malaysian FA Cup semifinal.
23 Jun 2019
