Wonder goal from halfway
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wonder goal from halfway

Herold Goulon's stunner capped Pahang's 3-1 victory over Perak in the first leg of the Malaysian FA Cup semifinal.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jun 2019