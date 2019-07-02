Teenage fan: Glastonbury rap 'too good to be true'

Media player
Glastonbury 2019: Teenage rap fan says his performance was 'too good to be true'
15-year-old Alex became an internet sensation after performing on stage with rapper Dave at Glastonbury.
The rapper was performing on "The Other Stage" on Sunday afternoon when he asked the teenager to join him on stage. The pair performed the rapper’s track with AJ Tracey, Thiago Silva – named in honour of the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain football player.
02 Jul 2019
