The kids reading their way to Singapore

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School pupils in literature contest
Four pupils from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School have will represent the UK in a literature contest in Singapore.
Darcey, Hugo, Heather and Daragh will compete against pupils from 11 other countries at the Kids Lit Quiz.
They have already won heats in Belfast and London.
Read more here: NI bookworms reach Singapore quiz final
04 Jul 2019
