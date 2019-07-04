The kids reading their way to Singapore
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School pupils in literature contest

Four pupils from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School have will represent the UK in a literature contest in Singapore.

Darcey, Hugo, Heather and Daragh will compete against pupils from 11 other countries at the Kids Lit Quiz.

They have already won heats in Belfast and London.

Read more here: NI bookworms reach Singapore quiz final

  • 04 Jul 2019