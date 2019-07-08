Teddy bear house
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy collects almost 1,000 teddies for traumatised children

Lorcan McCaffrey's home in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has piles of teddies which reach the ceiling.

The four-year-old has been collecting the donated soft toys for children who have been through something traumatic.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jul 2019