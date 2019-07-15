Shetland satellite balloon test hailed success

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unst space centre balloon launch test hailed a success
The test flight of a balloon in Shetland for a system that can deliver satellites into orbit has been hailed a success.
The balloon soared 37km (23 miles) to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere after being released from Unst, Scotland's most northerly island.
Supporters of a project to create a space centre on Unst say it has the advantage of clear airspace and clear surrounding sea.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window