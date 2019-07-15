Shetland satellite balloon test hailed success
The test flight of a balloon in Shetland for a system that can deliver satellites into orbit has been hailed a success.

The balloon soared 37km (23 miles) to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere after being released from Unst, Scotland's most northerly island.

Supporters of a project to create a space centre on Unst say it has the advantage of clear airspace and clear surrounding sea.

