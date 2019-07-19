Media player
A lost archive of LA crime scenes
Real-life crime scenes that seem straight out of a movie.
These photos, taken by LA police photographers to be used as evidence, are finally seeing the light of day.
Saved by photographer Merrick Morton and his small team, they're currently being exhibited in Los Angeles.
Video by Tobias Chapple
19 Jul 2019
