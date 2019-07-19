Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hunt warns of 'serious consequences' for Iran
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said the seizure of two British tankers by Iran was "unacceptable".
One of the tankers has since been released.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window