Tear gas and gunfire at Kashmir protest
Article 370: Tear gas and gunfire at Kashmir protest

Thousands of people took to the streets in Srinagar after Friday prayers in the largest demonstration since a curfew was imposed in the region.

The BBC witnessed the police opening fire and using tear gas to disperse the crowd, despite the Indian government saying the protest never took place.

  • 10 Aug 2019
