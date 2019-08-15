The loyalist 'defence groups' that killed hundreds

Video

Fifty years after British troops were deployed to NI, BBC News NI assesses the impact of loyalist paramilitary groups during the Troubles.

Many of those who joined such groups said they were simply defending their communities from attack.

But loyalist paramilitaries killed more than 1,000 people during the Troubles, including many Catholics who were targeted simply because of their religion.

Read more about the start of the Troubles: What set Northern Ireland's Troubles alight?