Corbyn: 'I'll call no-confidence vote to defeat no-deal'

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has urged the leaders of the other opposition parties and Tory rebels to install him as PM to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson "is taking us away from Europe into the arms of Donald Trump by his obsession with a no-deal Brexit," he said.

The Labour leader said a caretaker government led by him would stop a no-deal Brexit and then call a general election "so the people of this country can decide their future".