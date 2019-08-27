Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The village surviving a drought on cave water
During Indonesia's summer months, in villages like Klepu in East Java province, the only source of clean water is in a 10m (33ft) deep cave.
To tackle rising demand, the government has made plans to give 10 million more homes running water by 2024.
27 Aug 2019
