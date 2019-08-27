Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belfast: Is plan to boost city centre living realistic?
Belfast City Council wants to have 66,000 more people living in the city centre by 2035.
That will mean building about 30,000 new homes.
Across the UK and Europe, city centres are prime real estate, yet only about 3,000 people live in Belfast city centre.
Read more here: Belfast: Is plan to boost city centre living realistic?
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window