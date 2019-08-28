Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lightning strike: Tyrone teen feels 'lucky to be alive'
Ryan Murphy, a teenager from County Tyrone, was injured during a lightning strike at a major US golf tournament.
He was following Rory McIlroy at the PGA tour finale in Atlanta.
The Cookstown teenager was hit by what is believed to have been debris during the strike and was knocked unconscious.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window