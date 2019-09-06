PM: Opposition 'don't trust the people' on vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM: Opposition 'don't trust the people' on election

Boris Johnson has said he finds it "curious" that opposition parties have turned down the chance to back an election.

On a visit to Scotland, the prime minister said he believes that people want the country to "get on" and leave the EU at the end of October.

The comments come after he lost a Commons vote on his general election plan on Wednesday, with his opponents set to pass a bill aimed at avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

  • 06 Sep 2019