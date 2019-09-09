Leo Varadkar: ‘The stakes are high’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leo Varadkar: ‘The stakes are high’

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the Irish government's priorities were avoiding a return to a hard border and protecting Ireland's place in the single market.

He was speaking ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin.

Mr Johnson said there was no such thing as a clean break between the UK and the EU.

Read more here.

  • 09 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Johnson: 'I want to find a deal'