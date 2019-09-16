Aldi hopes to ease any no-deal Brexit impact

Media player
Aldi boss says retailer is working to ease any no-deal Brexit impact
Aldi's UK chief executive tells the BBC the retailer cannot guarantee the availability of any single product in the event of a disorderly no-deal Brexit. But the chain is working with its supply base - including many food producers in Britain - to ensure customers are shielded "from as many ripple effects as possible".
16 Sep 2019
