Thomas Cook collapse: 'The hotel tried to stop us leaving'

Fatima De Andrade was on holiday at the resort in Tunisia when guests began hearing that Thomas Cook had collapsed.

As they tried to leave with their luggage on Saturday night she says the hotel management panicked and ordered security to stop people from leaving.

She said the Thomas Cook rep was at the hotel and was trying to assist guests but they didn't understand why the hotel wouldn't let them go.

The Tunisian Tourism Ministry told BBC Breakfast said the guests were not detained and were only delayed for a short time at the request of the owner.