Manchester Arndale stabbings: Suspect apprehended by police
Five people have been injured in a stabbing attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre.

There are no reports of fatalities.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. Police say they're not looking for anybody else in relation to the incident that left four people hurt.

  • 11 Oct 2019