Kate plays cricket: What happens next?
Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enjoyed a game of cricket at a Pakistan sports academy on the fourth day of their royal tour of the country.

Prince William and Catherine took turns to bat at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and chatted to young players.

But how did the duchess do when she stepped up to the crease?

  • 18 Oct 2019