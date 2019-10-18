Fierce Australian dust storm turns day to night in seconds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fierce Australian dust storm turns day to night in seconds

The Australian town of Kingaroy in Queensland was hit by a fierce dust storm on Thursday, with winds reaching up to 90km/h (56 mph).

Meteorologists say that as Australia's drought continues, the country will see more of such storms as more dust gets kicked up by strong gales.

  • 18 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Australia bushfires are 'hotter, more intense'