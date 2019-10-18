Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fierce Australian dust storm turns day to night in seconds
The Australian town of Kingaroy in Queensland was hit by a fierce dust storm on Thursday, with winds reaching up to 90km/h (56 mph).
Meteorologists say that as Australia's drought continues, the country will see more of such storms as more dust gets kicked up by strong gales.
18 Oct 2019
