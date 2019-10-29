Is it OK to delegate the decision to kill?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artificial intelligence: Machines given power to kill?
Laura Nolan resigned from Google when she discovered the project she was working on was for the US military.
Project Maven involved using machine learning to distinguish people and objects in drone videos.
Google did not renew its contract with the Pentagon after employees raised concerns about the project.
Laura spoke to Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson for her first interview on camera since leaving the tech giant.
She has joined the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots who campaign for prohibition of this type of technology.
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window