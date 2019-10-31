Friends pay tribute to Bangor murder victim

Media player
Friends and former co-workers have paid tribute to a man who was stabbed to death in Bangor, County Down.
The 47-year-old man was attacked outside a property in Enterprise Court at 01:00 GMT on Thursday, police said.
Leah and Wendy Stenning said the victim was "the nicest man you'd ever meet".
31 Oct 2019
